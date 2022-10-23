Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already breaking records.

According to Billboard, Midnights has become the top-selling album of 2022, and had the largest sales week for any album since 2017 after being released on Friday, Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Is ‘Super Strong,’ Source Says

On top of that, Midnights has also set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales.

Midnights is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it Swift’s 11th no. 1 album.

Meanwhile, Spotify issued a tweet to congratulate the “Anti-Hero” singer on setting another record when Midnights became “the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.”

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Midnights’ Setting New Spotify Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky?’

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing,” she wrote, while re-sharing the announcement. “Like what even just happened??!?!”