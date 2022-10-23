Click to share this via email

A still from 'House Of The Dragon'.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “House of the Dragon” season 1, episode 10.

Season 1 of “House of the Dragon” has come to an end, and fans are taking to social media to react to the its shocking final scenes

The episode included another harrowing birth scene in which Rhaenyra delivered her own baby, pulling out the stillborn herself.

But perhaps the most devastating scene of all came later in the show, when it was decided that Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys would ride their dragons to Winterfell, Storm’s End and the Eyrie in order to secure loyalty from the Starks, Baratheons and Arryns.

During Lucerys’ visit with Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), it’s revealed that Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) has already arrived with the news that his brother now sits on the Iron Throne after Rhaenyra was usurped by the Greens.

After Aemond and Lucerys get into battle, Aemond’s dragon kills Lucerys.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the final episode of the series, which won’t return until 2024.

me watching the season finale of #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bj74xNW6nF — Jesús Romero 🫀🗡️ (@jesuussromero) October 24, 2022