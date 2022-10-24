Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Canada.

The singer has announced the “Merry Christmas to All” revue, a concert performance of her stable of holiday classics, taking place in Toronto and New York.

Carey will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11, followed by a show at Madison Square Garden in New York on the 13th, with tickets going on said Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. ET.

In recent years, Carey has become almost synonymous with the holiday season thanks to her classic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, which has sold over 16 million copies around the world, and inspired an animated film in 2017.

Carey also recently shared a pair of adorable pictures with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, giving her the nickname “Roe Roe Diva”.

The mother and daughter posed in the pics wearing matching dark, black outfits.

Carey shares Monroe and twin sister Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.