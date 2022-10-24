Vance Joy tried to get his own back during an interview on “The Project” Monday after host Carrie Bickmore pranked him on her radio show.

Joy, whose real name is James Gabriel Keogh, attempted to stage a walkout during his latest appearance on the “Carrie & Tommy” radio show.

“The Project” hosts then laughed about the whole thing, before Joy explained what had previously happened.

He recalled, “Well, Carrie pulled a prank on me, we were both in London and I came on the show.

.@VanceJoy may be all over our radios with his hit songs, but he tells us why he isn't in his own music videos.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/6kCvF6q25A — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 24, 2022

“I had kind of told her my childhood hero and celebrity crush was Nicole Kidman,” Joy continued.

He went on, “So Carrie and Tommy wrote a letter from Nicole Kidman and they gave it to me and in the moment I just believed it! It was cruel and I felt very silly but it was also very funny.”

This wasn’t the first time this happened, with Joy saying of his auntie pranking him as a kid: “When I was about eight years old I had a Nicole Kidman crush and my auntie wrote a fake letter.

“[She added] a cutout from a magazine of Nicole Kidman and she’s like ‘Nicole has written to you.’

“And I knew it wasn’t real, but I played along for her.”