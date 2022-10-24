The 2022 AMAs are bringing Wayne Brady aboard.

On Monday, the comedian and TV personality was announced as host of this year’s American Music Awards, broadcasting live on Sunday, Nov. 20.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” Brady said in a statement to Billboard. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… The funny, the music and the moves!”

AMAs executive producer Jesse Collins added, “Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs. Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

Last year’s awards were hosted by rapper Cardi B.

This year, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny leads the way with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year.

He would need to win all eight of his awards in order to tie with Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson for most AMAs wins in a single night.

Behind Bad Bunny with six nominations each are Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.