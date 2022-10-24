Princess Diana’s close friend Simone Simmons is the latest person to slam “The Crown” ahead of the show’s season 5 debut next month.

The show is set to see Elizabeth Debicki play the late Princess of Wales in the lead up to her tragic death on August 31, 1997.

Simmons told The Sun: “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry.

“Netflix are deliberately reviving the most painful time in the boys’ lives,” she said of Princes William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 when their mother died in Paris.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’ Gets ‘Fictional Dramatization’ Disclaimer Amid Season 5 Backlash

Simmons went on, “It’s forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died.

“I think it’s disgusting and sick. Why are they setting out to upset William and Harry?

“The makers of this programme do not care about the heir to the throne and everything he has been through.

“Why do these callous, insensitive people feel the need to recreate that horrible day?

“They are going out of their way to hurt the Royal Family.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Prince William Will Be ‘Quite Uncomfortable’ With New Seasons Of ‘The Crown’, Says Royal Expert

Simmons’ remarks come after Judi Dench criticized the show last week, writing a letter to The Times.

Referencing former British PM John Major’s comments about the show being “a barrel load of nonsense,” Dench shared: “Sir John Major is not alone in his concerns that the latest series of ‘The Crown’ will present an inaccurate and hurtful account of history.

“Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” the BBC reported.

ET previously sat down with Simmons, who was Diana’s former psychic and spiritual advisor, back in 2018. See more in the clip below.