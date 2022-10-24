Jennifer Aniston is dishing out some beauty advice that she wishes she’d now followed herself.

The “Friends” actress has been busy filming “The Morning Show” season 3 and recently shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.

Aniston’s makeup artist Angela Levin can be seen scrubbing her feet in the sink in one clip, with the star saying: “Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before a spray tan. Otherwise, you end up with this situation.”

“This is what love is,” Aniston, who plays co-anchor Alex Levy alongside Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson on the show, then jokes.

Other snaps in the post see Aniston donning a helmet and goggles, as well as one of her taking a nap and another clip of a trainer trying to teach a dog to jump on command.

Aniston wrote in the caption, “Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show. Sneak peek.”

Aniston said earlier this year that she’d love for her character Alex to find some romance in the upcoming third season.

“I’d love to see how Alex is with intimacy — of not only just a female but of a male,” she previously explained at “The Morning Show” For Your Consideration Panel.

“Because that’s something I think would be really clumsy, and I think it’d be really fun to explore that awkwardness of trying.”