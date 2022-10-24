Taylor Swift has touched a nerve when it comes to body image issues.

The singer is being criticized and accused of fatphobia over a moment in the music video for her new single “Anti-Hero”, from Midnights, her latest album.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Becomes Top Selling Album Of 2022

In the video, which features Swift critiquing and satirizing herself, her relationship with the media and her fandom, the singer at one point gets on a scale, which reads “FAT.”

Referencing her own battle with an eating disorder, the video has a second version of herself watching her step on the scale, shaming her for her weight.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Midnights’ Setting New Spotify Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky?’

Many, though, were critical of Swift’s use of the word “fat” for that moment in the video, with many arguing that it upholds the idea of being fat as a negative thing.

– unworthy

– the problem

– unloveable

– bad

– not good enough

– rejected

– do better

– broken …you get the idea — Erin Phillips, MPH, RD, CDCES (@ErinPhillipsRD) October 22, 2022

Having an eating disorder doesn’t excuse fatphobia. It’s not hard to say, “I’m struggling with my body image today” instead of I’m a fat, disgusting pig. — Shira Rose (@theshirarose) October 21, 2022

yes you absolutely CAN have an Eating Disorder and STILL be fatphobic!!!! — lucie (@luciewald) October 21, 2022

TW: ED

One criticism of Taylor Swift's music video is that you don't need to be fatphobic in your description of your body image. It isn't bad to be fat, and her having the scale say "fat" is a radical simplification of eating disorders, especially when fat people have EDs too. — 🎃 spooky auggie 🎃 (@amateur_arguer) October 21, 2022

positioning fat as bad when you’re a global artist with billions of followers isn’t just an oopsie: that music video had to go through an entire system of people. this is how normalised fatphobia is, & fat people have already been harassed by thousands for daring to call it out. — jae (@fiadhaich_) October 21, 2022

Others defended Swift, pointing out that the use of the word “fat” is a self-critical expression of the singer’s feelings about her difficulties around body image.

like, looking at other responses to that tweet, i want to clarify that i am not in the “stop policing art” camp. if i thought the music video was harmful, i would say so. i simply don’t — julia (@juliaannecudney) October 23, 2022

“taylor swift doesn’t share my experience of being fat” ok and you don’t share her experience of millions of people and journalists writing about every minute change of your body and comparing photos of you from years ago anytime you so much as breathe too deeply — – s 💫 (@earlyspringsnow) October 21, 2022