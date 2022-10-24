Taylor Swift has touched a nerve when it comes to body image issues.

The singer is being criticized and accused of fatphobia over a moment in the music video for her new single “Anti-Hero”, from Midnights, her latest album.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Becomes Top Selling Album Of 2022

In the video, which features Swift critiquing and satirizing herself, her relationship with the media and her fandom, the singer at one point gets on a scale, which reads “FAT.”

Referencing her own battle with an eating disorder, the video has a second version of herself watching her step on the scale, shaming her for her weight.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Midnights’ Setting New Spotify Record: ‘How Did I Get This Lucky?’

Many, though, were critical of Swift’s use of the word “fat” for that moment in the video, with many arguing that it upholds the idea of being fat as a negative thing.

Others defended Swift, pointing out that the use of the word “fat” is a self-critical expression of the singer’s feelings about her difficulties around body image.