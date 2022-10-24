It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s another actor reprising a superhero role after years of speculation!

Henry Cavill has just confirmed that he will don the red and blue tights once again to play Superman in future DC movies.

The actor made the announcement on Monday via a social media video, following his cameo in the post-credits scene of “Black Adam,” which opened Friday to $140 million globally.

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch ‘Black Adam,’” said Cavill in a video posted to his Instagram feed. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman.

“Thank you for your support and for your patience,” he continued, adding in the caption that his “Black Adam” cameo is a “very small taste” of things to come. He gave no further details.

The last time Cavill appeared as Superman on the big screen was 2017’s “Justice League.”

The update comes after years of rumors and fan speculation about Superman’s long-anticipated return to the DC Universe. Dwayne Johnson had even been hinting at a “showdown” between his Black Adam and Cavill’s Superman in recent weeks while promoting his new film.

It was unclear whether the Cavill cameo in “Black Adam” would even happen until late in the filming process. The movie’s crew initially filmed Superman with a body double, and test screened the scene without showing the character’s face. When audiences kept going wild for the scene, the filmmakers decided they needed to get Cavill onboard. Cavill reportedly filmed his parts last month in London once the deal was closed.

Cavill first appeared as Superman almost 10 years ago in 2013’s “Man of Steel.” He’s played The Man of Steel only a few times since then: in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” 2017’s “Justice League,” 2021’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and, of course, the “Black Adam” cameo.