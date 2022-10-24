The newest episode of “The View” gets heated with the appearance of surprise guests.

Ted Cruz appeared on Monday’s episode of “The View”, where he talked politics and his new book Corrupted Justice. The interview was interrupted when loud shouts from the audience drowned out the voices of the panel.

The protestors shouted “cover climate now!” repeatedly to the surprise of the hosts.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Takes Swipe At Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Comments On ‘The View’

a climate protest?? just interrupted the view’s interview with Ted Cruz 🥴 pic.twitter.com/aa6n9bEPwF — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) October 24, 2022

“Ladies, let us do our job. We hear what you all have to say but you gotta go,” said Whoopi Goldberg to applause from the audience. “You gotta go. You gotta let us do our job.”

While Cruz has been confronted by citizens over his controversial views, it seemed the protestors weren’t against his appearance specifically.

“We do cover climate here, guys,” former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said and turned to Cruz, adding, “They weren’t even protesting you.”

Sunny Hostin denied the protestors’ claim, replying, “They’re accusing us of not covering climate change and we do that almost daily.”

According to Deadline, Ana Navarro apologized to the senator after the commercial break.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Claims ‘The View’ Is ‘Better’ Without Meghan McCain

“I’ve been very vocal and critical of you, but I’m sorry that this has happened in our house,” said Navarro.

An official statement from ABC about the situation said, “Three members of the audience interrupted ‘The View’ today during Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance protesting about climate. They were promptly escorted out by security.”

Even without the disruption by the protestors, the interview was heated enough as the panel attempted to grill Cruz over his political views on topics like abortion and the Jan. 6 storming of the capital, which led to some raised voices and passions flaring.

“I know you come here to sell a book and pick a fight,” Navarro said. “But we’re not going to do that today.”