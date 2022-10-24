Get ready to explore the Quantum Realm.

On Monday, Marvel debuted the new trailer for the sequel “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”, which is also set to officially kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reveals Ghost Rider Would Be His Dream Marvel Character To Play

Photo: © 2022 MARVEL

According to the official plot synopsis, “Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Set to Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”, the trailer shows off the epic world of the Quantum Realm, and the mind-bending action.

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson Spotted Filming Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ On Location In NYC

Also featured in the trailer is an appearance by Jonathan Majors as Kang.

“This place, it isn’t what you think,” Kang says. “I can get you home and give you more time, if you help me.”

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Majors previously appeared in the Marvel TV series “Loki”, in which the Kang was revealed as the person behind The Time Keepers, also known as He Who Remains.

His role in the Marvel universe will be a big one, with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” planned for Phase 6 in 2025.