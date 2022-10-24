Click to share this via email

Chris Sullivan’s family is growing.

The “This Is Us” actor announced the birth of his second child with his wife Rachel on Sunday.

They shared the news on Instagram with a video of the newborn girl and the caption, “Please meet AOIFE BEA!”

“She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief),” he continued. “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone “baby coming!” the day she was born.”

The two are already parents to 2-year-old Bear Maxwell.

“She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love. 💕” the actor added.

The video montage showed the newborn’s first days including a heartwarming scene of Bear holding his little sister for the first time.

The exciting news drew comments of love and affection from his “This Is Us” co-stars. Mandy Moore wrote, “Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” while Chrissy Metz added, “I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Susan Kelechi Watson commented, “My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Moore welcomed her own second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith on Friday, noting newborn Oscar arrived a little late.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents,” said Moore.