Captain Jack Sparrow is back!

Johnny Depp transforms into the beloved role in a sweet clip shared on TikTok, showing him meeting an ecstatic fan.

The freshly-shaven star looks almost unrecognizable in the video, with some even questioning whether it’s him.

However, when he starts to talk about rum as Jack Sparrow, it’s obvious the actor is the real deal.

Depp can be seen kneeling in front of fan Christine Kelly’s wheelchair in the video, and impersonates the character after another excited fan prompts him to do so from behind the camera.

Depp regularly puts on his Jack Sparrow voice for fans, doing it back in May for those who gathered to show their support amid his defamation trial battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The star last played the role in 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.