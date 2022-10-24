Hollywood is mourning Leslie Jordan.

The actor’s rep confirmed to Page Six on Monday that the 67-year-old actor has died following a car crash earlier in the morning.

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Remembered: The Best Of The Actor’s Hilarious Yet Relatable Online Videos

It is believed that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning, causing him to crash his car into the side of a building.

Los Angeles, CA – A medical examiner arrives at the site where Leslie Jordan died after crashing his car in Hollywood. The medical examiner entered the white tent where it is believed Leslie’s body has remained since first responders tried to save his life after the Monday morning accident. — Photo: Backgrid

With a prolific career on TV and film stretching back to the ’80s, Jordan was best known for his roles in “Will & Grace”, “American Horror Story” and more.

He gained more fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to his heartwarming Instagram videos in which he narrated his mundane, daily activities in his southern accent.

The videos helped his following on the platform grow from 5.8 million.

Jordan was also openly gay, regularly speaking about LGBTQ issues.

“I firmly believe that God made me this way. I’m not a mistake,” he told People in 2021.

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Opens Up To Shania Twain About Growing Up Gay In A Religious Household: ‘God Made Me This Way’

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time,” read a post on Jordan’s official Instagram account on Monday. The caption added that in the coming days we would get “a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

Tributes to the actor poured in on social media from fans and celebrities alike.

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt — soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

i hope leslie jordan is twirling with daddy’s hottest angels — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) October 24, 2022

I'm heartbroken. I loved Leslie. He was such a doll…so fun and sweet and comforting. He will be so missed.💔 Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident https://t.co/9rnKXv9X3u via @variety — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 24, 2022

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022