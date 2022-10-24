Hollywood is mourning Leslie Jordan.

The actor’s rep confirmed to Page Six on Monday that the 67-year-old actor has died following a car crash earlier in the morning.

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Remembered: The Best Of The Actor’s Hilarious Yet Relatable Online Videos

It is believed that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on Monday morning, causing him to crash his car into the side of a building.

Leslie Jordan's crash site
Los Angeles, CA – A medical examiner arrives at the site where Leslie Jordan died after crashing his car in Hollywood. The medical examiner entered the white tent where it is believed Leslie’s body has remained since first responders tried to save his life after the Monday morning accident. — Photo: Backgrid

With a prolific career on TV and film stretching back to the ’80s, Jordan was best known for his roles in “Will & Grace”, “American Horror Story” and more.

He gained more fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to his heartwarming Instagram videos in which he narrated his mundane, daily activities in his southern accent.

The videos helped his following on the platform grow from 5.8 million.

Jordan was also openly gay, regularly speaking about LGBTQ issues.

“I firmly believe that God made me this way. I’m not a mistake,” he told People in 2021.

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Opens Up To Shania Twain About Growing Up Gay In A Religious Household: ‘God Made Me This Way’

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time,” read a post on Jordan’s official Instagram account on Monday. The caption added that in the coming days we would get “a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

 

Tributes to the actor poured in on social media from fans and celebrities alike.