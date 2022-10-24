“Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick are expecting their second baby together.

After Arnold opened up about her fertility struggles earlier this year, her rep confirmed the good news to People.

The star gushed in a statement: “Sam and I are thrilled to announce we’re pregnant with baby No. 2!

“I can’t wait to take you along with me on my pregnancy journey and what this means for my new fitness platform, The Movement Club,” she added.

The couple are already parents to 23-month-old daughter Sage.

Arnold also posted on Instagram:

Arnold has been filling fans in on her pregnancy journey, sharing an emotional clip in August of her receiving a false positive test.

At the end of August, she then revealed she would not be making her return to the “DWTS” stage, citing expanding their family as one of the many reasons why she made the decision.