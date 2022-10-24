Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!" at the FOX News studios on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" has died. He was 67.

Following the tragic news of Leslie Jordan’s death, ET Canada is looking back at some of the actor’s best social media videos.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020, Jordan took interest in sharing several hilarious videos on social media. Throughout quarantine, the “American Horror Story” star kept fans entertained with his candid stories from his days on set of shows like “Boston Legal” with Betty White and relatable day-to-day activities. Jordan quickly surpassed a million followers on Instagram in April 2020, a number that continued to grow to date with nearly 6 million followers. Then, in October 2021, he joined TikTok, where he has over 2 million followers. The comedic actor never failed to make viewers laugh online right up until his death. Just last week, Jordan shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself goofing around with rapper Blanco Brown while on set of a “surprise” project.

Take a look at some of Jordan’s funniest videos below.

The “Will & Grace” star showed off his Tiny Dancer dance moves, including the shimmy, while giving Elton John and Britney Spears the stamp of approval on their joint track “Hold Me Closer”.

That time Jordan hilariously stole candy in his Las Vegas hotel room, telling fans they better not “snitch.”

Jordan got punny while “riding a bird” as he simultaneously flipped the bird to the camera.

The actor clearly loved to dance. In the video below, Jordan was having the time of his life as he took on the “greatest” TikTok challenge which saw him dancing on a New York City sidewalk as pedestrians passed by him.

Jordan questioned his southern accent when he had to correct a store employee on his pronunciation: “Newspapers Not Nosepapers.”

When the pandemic first hit, Jordan took to Instagram to ask his internet “friends”: “What Are Y’all Doing?” More than a year later, he shared the same video to TikTok as his first-ever video on the platform.

@lesliejordan This is what started it for me on the Gram so I figured it should be my first video on Tik Tok. Love. Light. Leslie. ♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

The actor proved he was relatable when it comes to “grumpy” mornings.

He also related to a number of people who gave themselves a “quarantine cut” while recalling his first haircut at age 24 because he wanted to be a hippie.

In the clip below, Jordan looked back on getting hired for a role on “Boston Legal” around the same time as Betty White, who “walloped” him with a skillet.

Though the beloved actor is no longer with us, he leaves behind his legacy and numerous social media videos for fans to look back on.