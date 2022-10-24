Click to share this via email

His kids are united, and the problems are mounting for Logan Roy.

On Monday, HBO dropped the first teaser for the upcoming season of “Succession”, which will premiere after a long wait in spring 2023.

“Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” Brian Cox’s patriarch Logan says in the teaser. “I’m a hundred feet tall.”

Later, his eldest son Connor reacts to the team-up of his usually feuding siblings, remarking, “Here they are, the Rebel Alliance.”

Also teased is a confrontation between Shiv and her husband Tom, who asks her, “Do you wanna talk about what happened?”

At the end of season 3, Tom went behind his wife’s back to warn Logan that his kids were plotting against him in the battle for control over Waystar Royco, setting up the massive twist that closed the finale.

Along with Cox, series stars Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Matthew Macfadyen are all returning.

Speaking with ET Canada at TIFF last month, Cox teased season 4 of “Succession”, sharing that the cast are in production on the season.