Kanye West will have to find a new lawyer.

TMZ reports the lawyer who defended Johnny Depp’s during his defamation trial, Camille Vasquez, will no longer be working for the rapper.

After West doubled down on his antisemitic comments, Vasquez reportedly informed her firm she would no longer work with him. Despite her dropping West as a client, her firm Brown Rudnick was willing to still work with him as long as he retracted his comments.

They report he refused to take back his words and has since fired the firm.

West made headlines after his social media accounts were locked for antisemitic comments. He tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” earlier this month, which immediately resulted in his Twitter account being restricted. His Instagram account was also restricted.

While the musician did make an apology to those hurt by his words during an interview with Piers Morgan, he then seemed to repeat the antisemitic sentiment in a later comment to TMZ.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé have since disavowed his words along with several brands terminating their working relationship with him.