Andy Cohen wants to clear the air after the controversy over the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

In a preview for his show SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy”, the host apologized to Garcelle Beauvais over insensitive comments he made.

“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” said Cohen. “I have deep admiration for Garcelle.”

He also wanted to clarify the two have since hashed it out offline away from the media, adding he “had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday” with Beauvais.

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen continued, via Page Six. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”

During part two of the “RHOBH” reunion, Lisa Rinna revealed she had thrown Beauvais’ memoir Love Me as I Am in the trash, despite Erika Jayne previously claiming she was the one who did the deed.

Beauvais seemed distressed by the news, but Cohen joked with her co-stars about their recycling habits.

This sparked backlash from fans who found his actions as a host insensitive.