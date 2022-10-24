Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas attend the Phenomenal x Live Tinted Diwali Dinner Hosted by Mindy Kaling on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Stars are celebrating the “Festival of Lights,” one of Hinduism’s biggest and most prominent holidays, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil. From Priyanka Chopra to Lilly Singh, see which celebs are extending good wishes to their fans.

On this annual special occasion, Priyanka Chopra is wishing “peace, light and love in abundance for all” who celebrate.

Photo: Instagram/ PriyankaChopra

Mindy Kaling shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing an incredible fashion design by Indian designer Falguni Peacock, clothing which she says “transforms me into my most glamorous, confident self” on this “beautiful holiday.”

Actress Alia Bhatt, who’s set to star in the upcoming 2023 spy action thriller “Heart of Stone” alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, shared a throwback photo of herself celebrating Diwali along with a current photo of herself spending the religious festival in bed.

Canadian star Lilly Singh uploaded a photo of herself all dressed up for her first Diwali party of the week.

Richa Moorjani who stars as Kamala in “Never Have I Ever” wished her followers a “Happy Diwali” alongside an image of lit candles in her home.

Richa Moorjani

“Bend It Like Beckham” star Parminder Nagra took to Twitter to send “love and light” to those celebrating.

Happy Diwali to you and yours !! Love and light ! 🪔 pic.twitter.com/yXRj4Holad — parmindernagra (@parmindernagra) October 24, 2022

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were invited to a Diwali party that featured appearances from fashion designer Prabal Gurung and actress Sarita Choudhury.

“If @kalpenn or anyone else invites you to a Diwali party, do it!,” Ripa captioned a series of photos and videos from the celebration. “Thank you to everyone for welcoming us with open arms, delicious food, chic fashion and masterful beats! Happy Diwali…swipe to see what all the fun is about!”

Actor Anupam Kher is sending his “best wishes” for a “very happy and prosperous Deepawali.”

Other stars celebrating Diwali include Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, Indian-American writer Padma Lakshmi, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more.

Padma Lakshmi, Prabal Gurung and Sarita Choudhury. — Photo: Instagram/ PadmaLakshmi

May this auspicious day takes away all your sorrows and fills your life with happines. Wishing everyone a blessed, prosperous & very Happy Diwali.#HappyDiwali #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/tagU6cJs6s — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 24, 2022