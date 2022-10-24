The cause of Robbie Coltrane’s death has reportedly been revealed.

The beloved “Harry Potter” actor’s death certificate states that Coltrane died of multiple organ failure, as reported by several outlets including TMZ and the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robbie Coltrane Dies At 72; Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint & More Remember ‘Hagrid’

According to the outlets’ reports, Coltrane was also suffering from heart blockages, sepsis and a lower respiratory infection. Elsewhere, the death certificate indicates that he was previously diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

READ MORE: Rupert Grint Admits It’s Been ‘A Long Time’ Since He Saw His ‘Harry Potter’ Pals As Cast Reunite For Anniversary Special In Sneak Peek Clip

Coltrane passed away on Oct. 14 at age 72. His death was confirmed by his agent and friend Belinda Wright. Although his cause of death was not immediately evident, at the time Deadline reported that the actor “had been in ill health for the past two years” and that his final moments were spent in a hospital close to his home in Larbert, Scotland.