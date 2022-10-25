Like many around the world, the “Will & Grace” cast were left heartbroken on Monday after star of the show Leslie Jordan died at age 67.

Jordan, who passed away following a car crash in Hollywood, played Beverley Leslie on the hit sitcom between 2001 and 2020.

READ MORE: Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Car Crash At Age 67

Megan Mullally, who portrayed Karen Walker on the show, shared a long tribute to the late star, writing that her “heart is breaking” and that she can’t believe the news is real.

She continued, “Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable.

“There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.”

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Remembered: The Best Of The Actor’s Hilarious Yet Relatable Online Videos

Debra Messing, who starred on the TV series as Grace Adler, was left speechless over the sad news, posting: “How can this be? Oh dear dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed. The joy & delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift.

“I wish I had the words…. Fly with the angels, friend. And sing, sing, sing.”

Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman, said that news of Jordan’s death had “crushed” him and that the late actor was “the funniest and flirtiest sourthern gent I’ve ever known.”

He wrote, “The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his [‘Will & Grace’] episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Sean Hayes, who starred as Jack McFarland, tweeted: “My heart is broken.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

The cast were among tributes to pour in around the world after the tragic news was revealed Monday.

Stars including Katie Couric, George Takei and Ellen DeGeneres also shared tribute messages online.