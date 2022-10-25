Antonio Brown warms up during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown has been taking childish hits at his former NFL teammate Tom Brady.

The athlete, who’s been out of the NFL since he infamously removed his uniform mid-game and exited the field back in January, has taken to social media in recent weeks to share doctored photos of himself and Brady.

Brown’s immature attacks have risen amid Brady’s reported marital problems with wife, Gisele Bündchen. According to the New York Post , Brady recently hired high-profile divorce attorney Tom Sasser.

On Sunday, Brown shared two photoshopped images related to his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots teammate. In the first photo, Brown is seen smiling as his face is superimposed onto Brady’s body while he was embraced by Bündchen back when he still played for the Patriots.

The second edited image derived from Brown’s mid-game departure from the Buccaneers, however his face was swapped with Brady’s.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Explains F-Bomb Clip Of Him Freaking Out At His Buccaneers Teammates: ‘That Was Not One Of My Better Days’

Earlier this month, Brown shared a doctored image of a book cover that read Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce featuring Brady’s face altered on one of the characters. Brown, 34, is also seen looking out from a window as Brady, 45, waves goodbye to his family.

Additionally, a separate post sees Bündchen hugging Brown after Super Bowl LV in February 2021. The former All-Pro went as far as creating a T-shirt featuring the same image alongside the word “Boomin,” which is currently being sold online, with “proceeds going to charities supporting America’s fatherless kids,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Dismisses Rumours: ‘No Retirement In My Future’

Brady has remained silent amid Brown’s childish attacks.

In 2020, the NFL superstar helped recruit Brown to the Bucs and even welcomed his former teammate into his home to live with him prior to the season start. The quarterback also vouched for Brown to get signed to the Patriots in 2019. However, Brown was released from the New England team after only playing one game, due to allegations of sexual and personal misconduct claiming that he sent a woman threatening texts.

The pair’s friendship began to deteriorate after Brown criticized Brady for his controversial departure from Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (12) in action with Antonio Brown (81) during game vs Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, FL 9/9/2021 — Photo: Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

READ MORE: Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wedding Alone Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumours

Around the time when Brown was booted off the Bucs, he turned his back on Brady while stating that the athlete was a former good friend of his simply because he was good at football.

“To me, a friend is someone whose got your back,” Brown previously said during an interview with the “Full Send” Podcast. “Tom Brady’s my friend, why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

While many believe Brady and Bündchen’s rift is rooted in the quarterback’s decision to re-enter the NFL, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail that their marital issues are completely unrelated to Brady’s career.