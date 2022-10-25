Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift just treated fans to another music video.

The singer dropped her brand new album Midnights on Friday before releasing a music vid for the track “Anti-Hero”.

Four days later, she’s now shared one for the song “Bejeweled”, with the clip starring Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese and the three Haim sisters.

Bejeweled video is out NOW! Directed by this tired tacky wench. Got to make this with my best friends @HAIMtheband, greatest of greats @LauraDern, icon of burlesque and glamour @DitaVonTeese, genius and actual dame @patmcgrathreal and my partner in Midnights mayhem @jackantonoff. pic.twitter.com/RO8jA3csYW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2022

Swift stars as “House Wench Taylor” — a Cinderella-like character — in the vid, with it opening with her scrubbing the vomit of “Lady Este” (Este Haim) off the floor.

“Stepmommy” Dern and Ladies Alana and Danielle are nothing but rude to the star as she’s on her hands and knees cleaning up the mess.

But it’s Swift who ends up getting Prince Jack (played briefly by her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff) after becoming “bejeweled” and impressing Queen Pat (Pat McGrath), only to, literally, ghost him.

The clip also features a fun scene showing Swift and Von Teese taking a dip in a couple of giant cocktails.

See more in the clip above.