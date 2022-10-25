Rita Ora and her beau, Oscar-winning writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi, are set to hit the stage together to host the upcoming 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The annual awards show will broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13. Ora will return to her hosting duties after previously hosting the EMAs in 2017.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special,” Ora shared in a statement. “We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music!”

Not just @RitaOra. Not just @TaikaWaititi. They’ll be COMBINING their powers to host the 2022 #MTVEMA!!! It’s all happening November 13th, live from Düsseldorf, Germany. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5xY9YCdPnC — MTV (@MTV) October 25, 2022

“Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favourite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we’re absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+.

Fans can watch the 2022 MTV EMAs live on MTV and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and on Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13. The show will also be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally the following day.

Until then, fans can head online at www.mtvema.com to vote for their favourites across 17 categories until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET. This year’s show, where Harry Styles is a top nominee, debuts two new categories — best longform video and best metaverse performance.