Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in style on Monday night.

The Canadian hitmaker partied hard at Casa Faena in Miami Beach, with numerous clips doing the rounds on social media.

Videos showed friends singing “Happy Birthday” to Drizzy, who celebrated with many shots and a roulette-themed cake.

Drake celebrating his birthday in Miami pic.twitter.com/tdUTCF14ZG — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 24, 2022

Drake turning up at his 36th birthday party 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AfWQi4cKrE — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) October 24, 2022

Drake tonight at his 36th birthday party in Miami. pic.twitter.com/AtwHEVS0Dx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) October 24, 2022

Drake celebrating his 36th birthday in Miami ✨🎂 🎥: certifieddrakefan#drake pic.twitter.com/1EZkkxKu7U — BOUNCE (@bouncenetworks) October 24, 2022

One social media user even managed to crash the star-studded event, revealing that Lil Yachty, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zack Bia were among those in attendance.

The uninvited guests, using the TikTok account @millatheangel, shared a video from the bash, writing: “We literally Oceans Eleven’d our way in 😭”.

Drake also celebrated turning 36 by sharing a special gift with fans: free chicken!

Last year, Drake became a major investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken, and on Monday, he partnered with the chain to offer customers a free Dave’s Hot Chicken Slider or Tender on his birthday.

The musician hasn’t shared anything from his birthday celebrations on social media as of yet, but he did share an adorable clip of his 5-year-old son Adonis singing “Happy Birthday” to him.