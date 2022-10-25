Actors Adrian Grenier and Anne Hathaway attend the 20th Century Fox premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" at the Loews Lincoln Center Theatre on June 19, 2006 in New York City.

Anne Hathaway isn’t holding any grudges against her character’s love interest in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

The actress, who starred as Northwestern journalism grad Andy Sachs, shared whether or not she believes Nate (Adrian Grenier) was the true villain of the Oscar-nominated film while appearing on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

Before Hathaway, 39, could answer the fan question, host Andy Cohen chimed in shouting, “Yes! He was!,” to which the actress joked, “Andy’s answered for me.” She then went on to share that she disagrees with Cohen.

“The Devil Wears Prada”- Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, 2006. — Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp.

“No, I’m sorry, I don’t [agree]. I think that they were both very young, and figuring things out,” she said of Andy, who, in the film, is challenged with trying to maintain her personal relationships with both her boyfriend Nate and her friends, all while navigating the brutal demands that come with being an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the cold-hearted editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Since the hit film released in 2006, fans have been opposed to Nate’s character, whom they’ve labelled as the true villain instead of Andy’s ruthless boss, Miranda.

“He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it,” Hathaway continued. “I think that that’s what we all do. And I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway reacts to Nate being deemed the real villain of The Devil Wears Prada. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/zcS8bJrwkn — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 25, 2022

Last year, during a “Devil Wears Prada” reunion, Grenier revealed that he was more understanding of the fans’ opposition of his character, noting that he “didn’t see some of the subtleties and the nuance” of Nate “until the wisdom of the masses came online” and threw him “under the bus.”