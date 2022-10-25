Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham isn’t afraid to talk about some of her more questionable fashion moments from over the years.

The Spice Girls singer appeared alongside Anne Hathaway on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, with host Andy Cohen having the pair play a game of “So Posh or Oh Gosh?”

Cohen showed pics of some of their much-talked about outfits, bringing up that matching leather look that Victoria and David once wore back in 1999.

Victoria shared, “I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it.

“It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself.”

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham attend the Versace Store opening party on New Bond Street on June 11, 1999 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

She went on, “But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really thought about it. There was a naiveté to it that was just so sweet.”

Victoria jokingly added of why the ensemble haunts her, “Because everybody pulls it out of the bag.”

David mentioned the pair’s matching outfits, including the leather one, when he shared a cute post to mark their 22nd wedding anniversary in July 2021.

