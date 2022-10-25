Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show their love is still going strong.

The two attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester where the Duchess of Sussex served as the keynote speaker.

The loving couple were captured sharing warm smiles at each other in a candid photo caught by their friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman.

They captioned the post, “A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Markle seems to share a secret laugh with Prince Harry who looks down at his wife with a warm smile as they hold hands backstage at the event.

Harriman also shared other snaps from the event including a more posed photo of Markle with a determined expression as she faces the camera.

“From the archive, MM in Manchester moments before attending @oneyoungworld,” he captioned the pic.

During her speech in Manchester, Markle spoke on how she was “young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in,” but her worldview has changed as her life changes.

“My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask ‘What is this world he would come to adopt?’ and ‘What can we do what can I do to make it better?'” she said, via People.

Markle shares 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet with Harry.

“I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes,” she continued. “One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle.”