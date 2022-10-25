Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie is taking pride in her daughter’s college adventure.

Over the weekend, Zahara Jolie-Pitt got a visit from her mom during homecoming at her school, Spelman College in Atlanta.

A Twitter user who bumped into the famous mother-daughter pair shared a photo of herself with them on campus.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle 👱🏽‍♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

Jolie also went with her daughter to Spelman for student move-in day back in August.

In a video in a post by the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, the actress shared her emotions upon dropping her daughter off at college.

“I’m going to start crying if I talk about today,” she said. “I haven’t started crying yet so… hopefully I can hold it together.”

Jolie first shared that Zahara would be attending the historically Black college at the end of July.