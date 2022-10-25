Armie Hammer may be headed to court again.

TMZ reports American Express is suing the actor over $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances. The suit is over a joint account that Hammer is said to have owned with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers since 2011.

The outlet says the company has pursued the charges in the past with the actor without any results and is now taking legal action.

The news comes three months after rumours of Hammer working as a concierge at a Cayman Island hotel began circulating online.

His attorney Andrew Brettler disputed the rumours, stating the flyer with the actor’s face on it was fake. A source close to the actor later told People that while Hammer wasn’t working as a concierge, he was selling his Cayman timeshares “because he needs the money.”

“His dad won’t help him anymore and he’s been cut off, so he got to work,” added the source.

Hammer’s father is businessman Michael Armand Hammer and his great-grandfather was oil magnate Armand Hammer.

The 36-year-old is currently taking a break from the spotlight after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct arose in 2020.