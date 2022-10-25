Gap is getting out of the Kanye West business.

West’s Yeezy brand and Gap launched a collaboration in June 2020 that was expected to last 10 years. In light of West’s recent antisemitic remarks and statements about George Floyd’s death, Gap is taking active steps to terminate their working relationship with the “Gold Digger” rapper.

READ MORE: Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Cuts Ties Over Antisemitism

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership,” Gap said in a statement. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Gap also announced that it had shut down its joint Yeezy Gap website.

READ MORE: Kanye West Dropped As A Client By Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez

Companies have been cutting ties with West after he made unfounded remarks about the power that Jewish people hold in media, antisemitic remarks on social media and false statements about the cause of Floyd’s death.

Sports fashion brand Adidas and talent agency CAA have both dropped West. A completed documentary about the entertainer has also been shelved.