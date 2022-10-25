Click to share this via email

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in "Tár"

The first awards show of the season is gearing up.

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards were announced, with the Cate Blanchett drama “Tár” leading the pack with five nominations.

The film, about a superstar conductor accused of misconduct, received nods for Blanchett’s lead performance, supporting actors Noémie Merlant and Nina Hoss, writer-director Todd Field and Best Picture.

Following behind “Tár” are “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Aftersun” and “The Inspection”, each of which received three nominations.

Other notable nominees include Canadian director Sarah Polley for her screenplay for “Women Talking”, as well as Canadian “Sort Of” creator Bilal Baig in the TV performers category.

The Gotham Awards will be handed out Nov. 28 in New York.

Check out the full list below:

Breakthrough television under 40 minutes

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“As We See It” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Mo” (Netflix)

“Rap Sh!t” (HBO Max)

“Somebody, Somewhere” (HBO)

Breakthrough television over 40 minutes

“Pachinko” (Apple+)

“Severance” (Apple+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

“This Is Going To Hurt” (AMC+)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Television performers:

Bilal Baig (“Sort Of”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Matilda Lawler (“Station Eleven”)

Britt Lower (“Severance”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sue Ann Pien (“As We See It”)

Minha Kim (“Pachinko”)

Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds”)

Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going To Hurt”)

Breakthrough nonfiction series

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind Over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Breakthrough director

Owen Kline (“Funny Pages”)

Elegance Bratton (“The Inspection”)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic (“Murina”)

Beth De Araújo (“Soft & Quiet”)

Jane Schoenbrun (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

Best screenplay

Kogonada (“After Yang”)

James Gray (“Armageddon Time”)

Lena Dunham (“Catherine Called Birdy”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

Breakthrough performer

Frankie Corio (“Aftersun”)

Kali Reis (“Catch the Fair One”)

Gracija Flipovic (“Murina”)

Anna Diop (“Nanny”)

Anna Cobb (“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”)

Outstanding supporting performance

Mark Rylance (“Bones and All”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Raúl Castillo (“The Inspection”)

Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”)

Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

Noémie Merlant (“Tár”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Oustanding lead performance

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Dale Dickey (“A Love Song”)

Colin Farrell (“After Yang”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Thandiwe Newton (“God’s Country”)

Aubrey Plaza “(Emily the Criminal)”

Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”)

Best international feature

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening”

“Saint Omer”

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

Best feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”