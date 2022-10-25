Former professional wrestler Kevin Nash is mourning the loss of his 26-year-old son Tristen.

On Oct. 20, the Nash family released a statement confirming Tristen’s death.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” read the statement, shared by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp. “Tristen recently starting working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

“The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time,” it concluded.

A few days after his son’s passing, Kevin provided more insight on Tristen’s cause of death. The wrestling champ revealed that his son succumbed to a seizure, which presumably came about during his journey to sobriety.

“The seizure caused the cardiac arrest,” Kevin shared on the Oct. 23 episode of his “Kliq This” podcast. “He was basically dead in his room on the floor with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance, and they tried to save his life. So, to the people at Halifax hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you.”

The 63-year-old father noted that both he and Tristen recently made efforts to get sober together.

“We both decided that we were going to stop drinking, so it was a situation where you know we both went cold turkey,” Kevin said. “I don’t think either of us felt great because you stop drinking coffee for a day, and you get a headache. I think we were both dealing with it.”

The WWE legend further reflected on why the father-son duo decided to quit drinking.

“He had had a couple of incidents,” Kevin said of Tristen, who worked as a technician on his dad’s podcast alongside co-host Sean Oliver. “We actually sat up here last Wednesday and in the course of the show he drank four or five beers, unbeknownst to me… And he drank them, and I got pissed at him. I said that’s just not — because he had this situation in the beginning, you know, of the year where he was hospitalized for almost 60 days.

“This is my cross to bear, it’s alcoholism,” Kevin continued. “It took one of my dearest friends. It took Scott [Hall] and now it’s taken my son,” he added, referring to the WWE star who passed away in March.

Following the news of Tristen’s sudden passing, Oliver took to Twitter to pay tribute to his co-host’s son, calling him “a great young man” he had the privilege to meet this year.

1/2: I met a great young man this year named Tristen. He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be. The unfairness of our — Sean Oliver (@KayfabeSean) October 20, 2022

2: short time on earth rears it’s ugly head again & we are rendered speechless. To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won’t try. I have his last text to me: “Love you man.” I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I’m gonna read it a lot more. #T — Sean Oliver (@KayfabeSean) October 20, 2022

On Sunday, Kevin retweeted a user’s post reminding fans to tune in to the podcast in dedication of Tristen. The tweet also included a heartwarming quote.

In addition to working on his father’s podcast, Tristen was also a performing member of the musical band The. Builders.

“You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop.” -Rumi 🕊 Please tune in tomorrow for a new episode of @KliqThisPodcast in dedication of Tristen. 💙 #Forever26 #T @KayfabeSean @RealKevinNash pic.twitter.com/eaHxMhVr0T — ♡Kristy♡ (@DreamsInColor33) October 23, 2022

Last year, Kevin shared a nostalgic photo from Tristen’s childhood as he looked back on a sweet memory with his son, who was approximately four years old at the time, when they visited a Phoenix zoo.