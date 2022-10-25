Welcome to parenthood, Scotty McCreery and Gabi McCreery.

Scotty and Gabi welcomed their first baby together in Raleigh, North Carolina. They were introduced to their son, Merrick Avery McCreery, in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 24.

“Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” Scotty said in a press release published by People. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.

“Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom.”

Avery was officially born at 4:34 a.m. and arrived 11 days sooner than expected. He weighed seven-pounds, 13 oz. and measured 21 inches at birth.