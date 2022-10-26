Meghan Patrick and Mitchell Tenpenny have tied the knot.

The country singers, who got engaged last November, said their “I dos” on Sunday on a friend’s farm in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Canadian musician Patrick told ET Canada of her special day: “It truly felt like the stars aligned for a perfect day. The weather was amazing, and it still feels surreal to look back at pictures and remember how truly happy I felt.

“We celebrated with so many people we loved, and everyone involved in making the day so special put a lot of love and hard work into it, especially our wedding planner Kelsey Angelotti.

“Larry and Robyn Hawkins were incredible hosts, letting us have our wedding at their farm, which is such a beautiful and special place to us. We felt so loved and celebrated and I wish I could go back and re-live that whole day!”

Meghan Patrick, Mitchell Tenpenny. Photographer HALEY BIRDSEY

Patrick looked stunning in a cut-out, white Rue De Seine wedding dress in snaps first shared by People, while Tenpenny donned a green blazer, jeans and a cowboy hat.

They told the magazine of what they’re looking forward to most in marriage: “Getting to call each other husband and wife.”

Adding, “Trust, respect, [and] never stop flirting or dating each other [keep our relationship strong]. Fight for each other, not with each other.”

The day was definitely a family affair, with Patrick’s father helping her build the altar, along with a horseshoe made by her dad’s foundry sitting above their heads for good luck.

Their special day also included the cake topper from Patrick’s grandparents’ wedding.

Tenpenny’s high school football coach, Scott Tillman, a longtime family friend, married the pair.

“[We knew each other was the one] because we knew we could have our dreams and our relationship work together, we are each other’s best friend,” Patrick gushed of her new husband.

Everything had a country feel — from the cowboy hats to Patrick’s custom Lucchese snakeskin boots.

Meghan and Tenpenny got engaged at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville, where they first met.