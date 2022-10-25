Get ready for a very Marvel Christmas.

On Tuesday, the studio debuted the trailer for the upcoming “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, which will debut on Disney+.

With Christmas season approaching, Dave Bautista’s Drax and Pom Klementieff’s Mantis decided to brighten things up for Starlord, who is still sad over the disappearance of Gamora after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Maybe if we go to Earth for a really wonderful Christmas gift, it would make him happy,” Mantis suggests. “Something special he will never forget.”

“What about someone special?” Drax responds.

In the next scene, the pair arrive at a Hollywood mansion looking for “the legendary Kevin Bacon,” who attempts to run away after learning he’s being kidnapped as a Christmas present.

And, yes, when I said the #GotGHolidaySpecial was going to debut my new favorite MCU character, that favorite character is Kevin Bacon. @kevinbacon — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Along with Bautista, Klementieff and Bacon, the special also features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel all reprising their roles.

Director James Gunn also tweeted to a fan that the 40-minute special will directly set up the events of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, out next May.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” premieres Nov. 25.