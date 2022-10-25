Leslie Jordan was optimistic about his new career change just weeks before his car accident.

The late actor opened up about his sudden debut as a country star to CBS News in an interview in early October. The 67-year-old released his album Company’s Comin’ in 2021, collaborating with famous stars like Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile – something he never expected to happen in his career.

“So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I’m a country music singer now,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Will & Grace’ Stars Left Heartbroken Over Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘Hands Down, One Of The Greats’

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood at 67 years old. Two weeks ago, he told @AnthonyMasonCBS about going viral during the pandemic, falling in love with acting and bringing joy to millions. pic.twitter.com/PcDdJbLkCv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 25, 2022

“I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced me, you know, and to be taken kind of serious, and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile? That’s something,” he explained.

The entry into the music industry came about as a result of Jordan’s hilarious Instagram videos that went viral during the pandemic.

“I blew up. Give me a good pandemic and I flourish,” he joked. “I was just thinking, ‘My gosh who are these people that want to hear what I have to say? It was just the innocence of it I guess.”

Adding to his growing Instagram presence, which saw his follower count skyrocket from 80,000 to 6 million, the actor started doing a weekly hymn session on Sundays.

READ MORE: Leslie Jordan Remembered: The Best Of The Actor’s Hilarious Yet Relatable Online Videos

“I had a Sunday Instagram singing hymns and people started tuning in and somehow from that, we decided to make an album,” he shared.

In one of his final performances, Jordan sang a favourite hymn, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” with CBS producer Danny Myrick.

“I been baptized 13 times just to make sure,” he joked. “So I’m gonna be there.”

Jordan died at 67 in a car crash on Monday in Hollywood. He had a prolific career stretching from the ’80s with roles in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story”.