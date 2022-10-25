Click to share this via email

Rihanna is pulling out all the stops for Prime Video’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4”.

Celebrities from all corners of Hollywood will appear in the fourth instalment of Rihanna’s fashion show. Actors Simu Liu, Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson and Winston Duke, comedian Lilly Singh and models including Irina Shayk are on the lineup.

Musical performances for the event include Anitta and Don Toliver.

The show is described as “a seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.”

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premieres on Prime Video beginning Nov. 9. Take a look below at more celebrities you should spot at the event.

Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taylour Paige, Zach Miko, Maxwell, Burna Boy and many more are on the lineup.