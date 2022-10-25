Sean Stewart has good company while he recovers from a scary incident.

Sean, 42, revealed on Monday that he was hit by a truck. The “Stewarts and Hamiltons” and “The Hills: New Beginnings” alum did not share details about his condition but did post a photo of himself wearing a neck brace and hospital gown.

“I got hit by a truck at a red light,” Sean wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Hard out here on these streets.”

“Still in a lot of pain,” Sean followed up on Tuesday alongside a photo of him and his dog, Prince. “Got my best friend by my side. #doggydoctor.”

Sean Stewart — Photo: Instagram/@seanstewart

Sean is the eldest son of Sir Rod Stewart and his first wife, Alana Stewart. The parents have yet to publicly comment on Sean’s condition.