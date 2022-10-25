The DC screen universe expanded recently with the release of Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster “Black Adam”, and the same is true of the studio behind the movies and TV series inspired by DC Comics.

Variety is reporting that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been tapped by Warner Bros. to head up the studio’s new production entity, DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will serve as co-CEOs, charged with bringing DC Comics properties to the screen.

Gunn is no stranger to the superhero genre, having recently directed DC’s “The Suicide Squad” in addition to Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, while Safran has produced such DC films as “Aquaman” and its forthcoming sequel, as well as “Shazam”. Safron and Gunn have previously worked together on “The Suicide Squad” and the HBO Max series “Peacemaker”.

“We’re honoured to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran in a joint statement.

“We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved,” their statement continued. “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team, and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”