Ashanti is setting the record straight after some comments from Irv Gotti.

In an August appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, the co-founder of the Murder Inc. record label claimed that he came up with her 2002 track “Happy” — which she sang and he produced — after they’d just had sex.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever, I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, you know, a n***a be creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower,” Gotti claimed.

Ashanti hasn’t commented on his remarks, but she’s finally breaking her silence in the latest edition of Angie Martinez’s “IRL Podcast”.

In a clip, Ashanti shoots down his claims, and accuses him of lying.

“I regret holding people to a certain standard,” she says in the clip, apparently referencing Gotti.

Asked if there was anything she “wanted to clear up about his version the story,” she responds, “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

She adds: “I’m very proud and content with what I’ve accomplished in my career.”