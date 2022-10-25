Martha Stewart may be 81, but that isn’t stopping her from showing some skin on Instagram.

Stewart guested on Tuesday’s edition of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where she was asked about some recent Instagram posts that host Drew Barrymore described as “thirst traps” — such as a video she shared in September in which she’s wearing nothing but an apron to promote a coffee brand.

As Stewart explained, reported Yahoo! Life, those risqué photos help to keep “the interest alive” for her social media followers.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Sometimes Wonders ‘Couldn’t That Person Just Die’ For The Sake Of Romance

Asked by Barrymore how she finds the “confidence” to pose for those types of shots, Stewart was nonplussed. “I practiced the day before to see if I looked OK… and I looked good, so,” she said.

In another portion of the show, Stewart and Barrymore played a game about various dating scenarios, which led to a discussion of whether Stewart would ever date Pete Davidson.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Hopes Las Vegas Restaurant Becomes A Destination for Intimate Celebrations

“He’s dated so many women. I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good,” Stewart said. “He’s sort of cute. I know everybody loves him.”

As Stewart reminded, she first met the “SNL” alum back in 2015, when they were both on the dais for the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber back in 2015.

“He was on the Bieber roast with me, do you remember?” she said of Davidson.

“He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber,” she joked. “He is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson ‘Is Like The Son I Never Had’ In Response To Romance Rumour Meme

When Barrymore pointed out that “age is not a thing” for Davidson (who briefly dated 20-years-his-senior Kate Beckinsale), Stewart refused to go there.

“He’s like my lost son,” she said.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.