Alexis Bellino is sharing an important family update. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum took to Instagram Tuesday night, where she revealed that her son, Miles, is transgender. In her post, the former reality TV star said that Miles asked her to post the news, and while she admitted that she refused her son’s decision to transition at first, Bellino said she knows this is what Miles truly wants.

“Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son. He’s now 15 yrs old, so he’s seen the questions and comments made about him on my IG. Miles now has a voice and has asked me to do this post. I had stopped posting for the past few months due to this transition in Miles’ life, but he’s now ready to ‘come out’ and to use this platform to stop any hate or questions. I refused him for a while, but now I know Miles truly wants this. He’s tired of the misgendering and confusion people have, so we are setting the record straight and hopefully bringing clarity,” Bellino began.

The mother of three then commended Miles’ strength and courage, praising her son for making the decision to transition 16 months ago.

“I cannot imagine the strength and courage it took for my baby to do this, but I’m extremely proud of him and I want everyone to understand that love doesn’t change in these situations. Miles came out as a transgender boy to me over 16 months ago. He hid it from everyone else for a while, but eventually he got to where we are right now. TO HIS FREEDOM! My son has now flourished!! My son now smiles naturally for the first time in years!,” she continued. “My son now loves the clothes he wears. My son can breathe knowing he can be his true self. My son lights up every single time a stranger calls him ‘he.’ My son runs with the boys. My son can actually FEEL. My son can live life now with his true self.”

After sharing how much Miles has thrived since beginning his transition, Bellino maintained that while his gender has changed, Miles is still the same kind-hearted child she’s always known him to be.

“This is my same child with his kind heart that gave his only water bottle to his thirsty friend in kindergarten. This is my same child who gives every spare dollar on him to the homeless person on the street. I’m so proud of Miles for wanting to stop the hate, and for being brave enough to step forward at such a young age. He now has his entire life to live the way he should,” Bellino added.

She then turned her attention to the haters, and warned that any user who spews hate on her page will be “instantly blocked.”

“FYI all hate on my social media will be immediately deleted and that user instantly blocked. In my future posts, please recognize that biologically I have 2 sons and 1 daughter. Let’s bring peace and happiness and unity from this. We are all human and we are ALL equal. I am 100% fully supportive of my son. I hope you will be too. I love you all. Thank you for supporting me and my family through all of our many transitions through the years. This world needs more love and kindness,” she said, ending the lengthy update.

“RHOC” fans will most remember Miles from the show’s season 6 reunion, when Tamra Judge who has had a long-standing feud with Bellino, recalled how Miles and his twin sister, nearly ended up in a pool after their stroller was left unattended by the then-housewife.

Bellino, who was on the long-running Bravo reality TV series from season 5 through season 8, shares three children with her ex-husband, Jim Bellino. The pair tied the knot in 2005 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

While Bellino, who is now engaged to boyfriend, Andy Bohn, has since stepped away from “RHOC”, she has made appearances as a “friend of” on the show and was even rumoured to be returning to the series. But, when ET last spoke to Bellino in 2019, she said she thinks her time on the show has come and gone.

“I loved my time that I had on ‘Housewives’, it grew me a lot, it taught me a lot,” she said at the time. “I think that I have turned that chapter. I will do another cameo, I just don’t wanna — I just think that time, that’s gone.”

