Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Time100 Next event held at SECOND on October 25, 2022 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old “Emo Girl” singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skin-tight black latex pants, a see-through corset top and black latex sleeves with gloves attached. He put his platinum blonde locks in a high-up top knot.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next at Second on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Time100 Next roundup recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. In addition to Kelly, other entertainers included on the list were Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.

Though Kelly walked the carpet alone, he brought his fiancée, Megan Fox, as his date to the soiree. The pair were seen walking to the event together with the 36-year-old actress wearing a metallic copper-coloured strapless gown with a thigh-high slit. She also rocked fiery red hair and a bold merlot-coloured lip.