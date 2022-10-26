Harry Styles fans don’t miss a thing.

The One Direction hitmaker has been wearing his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles while travelling the world with his “Love On Tour” shows.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that before Adidas cut ties with Kanye West on Tuesday morning, Styles switched his shoes for a pair of Vans at his Kia Forum concert in Inglewood, California on Monday.

Gig-goers noticed the swap and praised the singer and his stylist Harry Lambert.

ET Canada has contacted Styles’ rep for comment.

Adidas became one of the latest brands to drop West this week amid his ongoing antisemitic comments.

The company faced criticism for days, with many questioning why it took them so long to release a statement.

Harry Styles, in his Adidas shoes, and his band perform at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 10, 2022, as part of his “Love on Tour”. (Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
The brand eventually said on Tuesday, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”