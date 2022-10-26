Harry Styles fans don’t miss a thing.

The One Direction hitmaker has been wearing his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles while travelling the world with his “Love On Tour” shows.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that before Adidas cut ties with Kanye West on Tuesday morning, Styles switched his shoes for a pair of Vans at his Kia Forum concert in Inglewood, California on Monday.

Gig-goers noticed the swap and praised the singer and his stylist Harry Lambert.

Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas. We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms 💚 — Out of Ilena’s System (@ilenafromeroda) October 25, 2022

Harry Styles wearing adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u @harry__lambert @Harry_Styles — not not the amanda show (@amanda_josephs_) October 25, 2022

ATTENTIONE ⚠️⚠️⚠️#HarryStyles HA TRADITO! PER LA PRIMA VOLTA DURANTE IL TOUR STOP ALLE ADIDAS. HA PREFERITO LE VANS pic.twitter.com/xqX7rNXQoL — 𝓝𝓲𝓪𝓵𝓵'𝓼 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 💎 (@melano_comestai) October 26, 2022

I noticed that last night, instead of his usual Adidas, Harry Styles was wearing @Vans. 😉❤️ https://t.co/3KswdpxHgu — Amanda Reid 🍅📚💋☕ (@amandareid) October 25, 2022

Harry Styles has worn Adidas shoes every single night of his tour, yet last night he wore vans instead 🥲🥲💕 — 𝐄lisheva ✡︎ אֶלִישֶבַע (@grapejuicejews) October 25, 2022

@Harry_Styles in @Vans last night !

The man hasn’t gone without Gucci/ adidas on stage for years !

Bravo ! — Hayley Stein (@hayleyastein) October 25, 2022

harry styles has been exclusively wearing his adidas on shows for 5 months now. after adidas refusing to drop kanye he has for the first time in nearly half a year worn vans to a show. i love this man — meet lena at midnight✧*:･ﾟ| 273 (@chrrylipclassic) October 25, 2022

ET Canada has contacted Styles’ rep for comment.

READ MORE: Kanye West Dropped As A Client By Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez

Adidas became one of the latest brands to drop West this week amid his ongoing antisemitic comments.

The company faced criticism for days, with many questioning why it took them so long to release a statement.

Harry Styles, in his Adidas shoes, and his band perform at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 10, 2022, as part of his “Love on Tour”. (Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Vogue’s Anna Wintour Severs Ties With Kanye West After Antisemitic Rant: ‘No Intention’ Of Working Together Again

The brand eventually said on Tuesday, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”