Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first Diwali with their 9-month-old daughter Malti.

The couple took to Instagram to share sweet photos of their family engaging in religious customs for the special holiday.

“Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” Jonas wrote on Instagram.

“Love, peace and prosperity to all,” Chopra added in her post. “From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light.”

When it comes to their daughter, Jonas and Chopra like to keep Malti private, which is why they chose not to show her face on social media, simply covering it with heart emojis.

In January, the pair welcomed Malti via surrogate. A few months later, they shared their first photo of their newborn while opening up about the past “challenging few months,” revealing that their newborn spent 100 days in the NICU. She arrived home just in time for Chopra’s first Mother’s Day back in May.