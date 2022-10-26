Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut.

Simone appeared on “NXT” on Wednesday night as Ava Raine after surprising fans by revealing that she’d been appearing on the show in a mask for a while now as part of the four-member group The Schism.

The 21-year-old said: “The love and acceptance The Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be, this family completes me. I am Ava Raine.”

Simone’s father The Rock, her grandfather “Soulman” Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia have all made their mark in the wrestling world over the years.

Just last week, “NXT” boss Shawn Michaels teased that fans would get to see Ava Raine make her debut in the near future, telling Metro: “Maybe by the end of the year. But absolutely 2023 and certainly in the future. [She’s] really close.”

Simone’s father Dwayne, who shares his eldest daughter with ex Dany Garcia, previously praised her after it was revealed that she’d officially signed her wrestling contract back in February 2020.

He posted at the time:

The Rock also shares daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian.