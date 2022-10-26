Click to share this via email

The “Schitt’s Creek” family is in mourning.

On Monday, executive producer Ben Feigin died of pancreatic cancer at age 47, his wife Heidi and his talent agency confirmed to Variety.

The award winner and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited was one of the key figures behind the development and launch of the hit Canadian comedy starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

Feigin is also credited with the financing model for the show, which was considered non-traditional for its time, relying heavily on foreign licensing.

With the show’s final season, Feigin received an Emmy when “Schitt’s Creek” won Outstanding Comedy Series.

Born in Maryland, Feigin worked in Hollywood in a number of roles at various studios, including overseeing production on shows like “Friends” and “The West Wing” for Warner Bros.

Feigin is survived by his wife and their 11-year-old daughter Eilli.