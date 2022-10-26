“The One Show” had quite the surprise for Emma Thompson on Tuesday.

Thompson, who has been promoting “Matilda the Musical”, was appearing as a guest on the show when hosts Zoe Ball and Jermaine Jenas handed her a letter that her late father Eric had written.

Eric, who passed away in 1982, had written the letter to the BBC after leaving the army.

Jenas told the actress, “There’s this letter from your dad to the BBC. So he says he’s just left the army and that he’s been advised to write a letter to ask for an audition with the BBC.

“And I’ll tell you what it says, so it says: ‘I have no broadcasting experience apart from an audition in Birmingham some years ago, but I have had stage experience both amateur and repertory.'”

The letter was accompanied by the BBC’s audition report and pictures of Eric taken when he was younger.

Ball shared, handing it over: “And the good news is, Emma, he did get an audition, three years later. The producers wrote a positive report on him, which you can have a look at now, so good isn’t it?

“And you can see there, they noted that he had a ‘quiet charm and a twinkle and an obvious sense of humour.'”

An emotional Thompson responded, “My mother, who is 90, is watching this! Mum! I mean honestly, look!”

She then said while looking through the old snaps: “Check him out! He was a bit of alright wasn’t he really?” before taking off her glasses and appearing to wipe away tears.

Eric and actress Phyllida Law, who wed back in 1957, share daughters Emma and Sophie, who is also an actress.

He ended up narrating the beloved TV series “The Magic Roundabout” in 1964, and had a successful career in the industry.